A neighbor’s tree limb had fallen from the last storm and was blocking the sidewalk along Big Bend Boulevard. Pedestrians and walkers had to step into busy traffic lanes to get around it.
As a senior citizen, I was struggling to clear a passage through the numerous branches with my loppers when a bike rider stopped and jumped right in to help, no questions asked. It was hot out and the limb was heavy, but in half an hour he had the whole sidewalk cleared!
It turned out to be Shawn Greene, president of the Webster Groves Historical Society. What an honor and pleasure to have met him! His kind service to our community is certainly appreciated.
Kathy Juzenas
Webster Groves