About seven months ago, we moved to Kirkwood from a small rural farming community in Illinois. Since settling into our delightful historic district neighborhood, we have been overwhelmed by the kindness of all our neighbors.
Last week, a kind and courteous face-masked soul rang our doorbell, stretched out her hand holding a paper bag and explained she had found a wallet with our address in it. It was my husband’s wallet, which he didn’t even realize he had lost. She had found it on the ground near P.J.’s Tavern. I was so shocked I didn’t get her name, but we would love to be able to reward her kindness if she reads this and would stop by again.
With everyone wearing face masks these days, I don’t even know if I would recognize her again. I hope she knows how very grateful we are to her ... and to all the lovely people in our new community.
Catherine Tracy
Kirkwood