On the evening of Sept. 10, my son, who is 22 years old and has an intellectual disability, decided to go for a walk without his phone. Since he left his phone at home, I had no way of tracking his whereabouts through the “Find My Friends” feature.
After two and a half hours of frantically driving around Kirkwood without finding him, I returned home to find him watching TV in our living room.
He has a broken arm right now, and had fallen and cut his lip while he was walking. I asked him how he got home, and he said a man and a woman driving a black Honda stopped and brought him home.
Thank you to those kind people who stopped and brought him home! We moved to Kirkwood 18 years ago because it is such a disability-friendly community, but what happened that night was exceptionally kind. Whoever you are, thank you so much for treating my son with kindness and respect.
I’d love to thank you in person if that’s possible!
Holly Staley (Josh’s Mom)
Kirkwood