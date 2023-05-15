What started as a quest by Jean Scholtes to find healthy skin products for her own sensitive skin and her son with eczema has evolved into a retail, wholesale and online enterprise. KIND Apothecary is dedicated to helping customers find gentle, safe skin care products.
After spending a summer selling soap at the Webster Groves Farmers Market and craft fairs, Scholtes opened a shop in Old Orchard in 2011. She outgrew that store and moved to another location in 2013. KIND Apothecary is now in its third location at 113 W. Lockwood Ave.
“Our customers have told us over the years that once they try our products, especially our soap, they can’t go back to anything else. That we’ve made them soap snobs,” said Scholtes. “Whether its helping people with their skin issues or when we write our check to the charity of the year, those are the times I feel most satisfied.”
113 W. Lockwood Ave.
Webster Groves • 314-942-2024