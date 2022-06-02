Mrs. Stefanoni

Mrs. Stefanoni

Stefanoni, Kimberly Buckland, formerly of Ladue, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021, in Maple Grove, Minnesota, at the age of 49.  She is survived by her husband Dave; son John; daughter Regan; her father Bruce Buckland of Kirkwood; and brother Keith Buckland (Elke) of Chesterfield.

Kimberly was a graduate of Ladue Horton Watkins High School and Southern Methodist University, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and had been associated with Commerce Mortgage Company while living in St. Louis.

Services:  a Memorial Service will be conducted in the Sanctuary of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, Ladue, on Friday, June 10, at 2 p.m.  A reception with the family will follow the service.

A service of the Lupton Chapel.