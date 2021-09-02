Williams, Kim J. of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away at age 67 on Aug. 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter B. Barrett; her parents Ann (née Bradford) and Ken Williams; and her sister, Beth Williams.
She was the beloved mother of Sam and Jenny Barrett and the adoring grandmother of Peter Barrett-Galvin. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Williams; sisters-in-law, Amy Fee and Molly Barrett; brothers-in-law, Don Balfour, Terry Fee, Chris Barrett, and David O’Dell; son-in-law Neville Galvin; and nieces Abby, Caitie, Lucy, Susan, and Katie.
Kim was fiercely loving and fiercely competitive. She enjoyed playing Scrabble with her sister, Settlers of Catan with her kids, and cards with her friends. She developed a love for travel during her 32 years working in operations for Pepsi, which she carried into retirement.
Kim was a lifelong resident of Kirkwood with a great curiosity for the places and people she had not encountered. A perpetual optimist, she found fun and adventure wherever she went. Above all, Kim was kind. She believed in people’s innate goodness, and she was as good as it gets. She will be remembered for her generous and tenacious spirit, and she will be dearly missed by so many.
Services will be private. Please consider a memorial donation in Kim’s name to Kirk Care. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.