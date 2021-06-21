Welcome back to the pool! Swimmers from Webster and Kirkwood made a splash at the Kirkwood Aquatic Center on Monday, June 14, for the start of swim season — the first in two years, following last year’s canceled season due to the pandemic.
The Webster Waves narrowly edged out the Kirkwood Riptides in the swim portion of the evening, emerging from the pool victorious with a final score of 236-231, respectively.
Webster also took the top spot in the diving competition with a score of 61-34.
While things are starting to look a lot more normal than last year, COVID-19 precautions were still in place with swim lane restrictions, caps on the number of spectators and masks required for unvaccinated individuals when not in the water.
See more photos in the gallery here.