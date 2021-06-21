swim1.jpg

Coaches and family members cheer on swimmers at Monday night’s swim meet at the Kirkwood Aquatic Center. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

Welcome back to the pool! Swimmers from Webster and Kirkwood made a splash at the Kirkwood Aquatic Center on Monday, June 14, for the start of swim season — the first in two years, following last year’s canceled season due to the pandemic.

The Webster Waves narrowly edged out the Kirkwood Riptides in the swim portion of the evening, emerging from the pool victorious with a final score of 236-231, respectively. 

Webster also took the top spot in the diving competition with a score of 61-34.

While things are starting to look a lot more normal than last year, COVID-19 precautions were still in place with swim lane restrictions, caps on the number of spectators and masks required for unvaccinated individuals when not in the water.

See more photos in the gallery here.

swim2.jpg

Eli Werner, age 6, with the Kirkwood Riptides splashes into the pool at Monday night’s swim meet. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
swim3.jpg

Ann Erwin with the Webster Waves competed in Monday night’s meet against the Kirkwood Riptides. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
swim4.jpg

This swimmer got creative, inking “Eat My Bubbles” on his back. | photo by Ursula Ruhl