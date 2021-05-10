Yesterday, I was about to drive across the Rock Hill Road/West Jackson intersection when a green golf cart ran the stop sign and crossed my path at full speed. I’m accustomed to cars frequently running the stop signs there because many drivers don’t even slow for them, so luckily for the golf cart I’m extra cautious about pulling out into this unregulated, anything-goes intersection.
This shiny green golf cart was being driven by a little girl with her dog in the passenger seat. The girl was at most 12 years old, obviously too young to have a driver’s license as the new law requires, and not wearing a seat belt. Unlicensed child behind the wheel, no seat belt, flying across Rock Hill Road after running a stop sign ... what could go wrong? And four or five years from now, when she’s old enough to get her license and head out onto the city streets in a car, will her careless driving be a hard habit to shake?
Now that golf carts are street legal, we can expect to see more of them around Webster, but I hope parents will obey the law and keep children off their carts, at least on public roads.
Bill Kincaid
Webster Groves