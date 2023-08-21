When 12-year-old Audrey Swaine of Webster Groves told her mother she wanted to start a soccer camp, her mom brushed it off as a passing whim — that is, until her daughter came to her with sign-up forms and drill schedules.
With the help of a few of her friends, Swaine held the camp’s first session at Edgar Road Elementary School in the summer of 2016.
For Swaine, a name for her new camp was obvious — Super Fun Soccer Camp. Things went so well that first year that, for the next summer, Swaine hosted two week-long sessions. This year’s summer camp, now completed, marks the seventh year of introducing area kids to the game of soccer.
“I started SFSC (Super Fun Soccer Camp) to help introduce soccer to young kids in my community,” said Swaine, now 19 years old and playing for University of Missouri’s club soccer team. “I love working with kids. I want to be a teacher, and I love soccer, so it was the perfect idea.”
Super Fun Soccer Camp is still coached by Swaine, along with seven of her friends. All of them played for soccer clubs and recreational teams growing up and all share an avid love for the sport.
The other coaches include fellow Webster Groves High School graduates Emily Goben, Julie Bardelmeier, Elsie Zerega, Grace Ely, Zinnia Castro, Rose Johnson and Sophia Wilson. Soccer was the foundation of many of their friendships, and most of them have been a part of Super Fun Soccer Camp since the beginning.
More than 500 Webster Groves families have been part of the camp since its inception eight years ago. Many of the campers are new to the sport, so they start with basics like passing, shooting and dribbling.
Swaine said she and the other coaches use fun games to show the kids how to play, and many of those “involve imagination to simplify the game to kids who are just beginning their soccer journeys.”
An example of such a game is one in which soccer balls are “transformed” into animals, with campers having to take their new pets on walks and vacations. This teaches them how to dribble and score goals.
Though the camp has been successful over the years, there have been some challenges along the way. Younger campers tend to complain about the heat, and occasionally there are tears after a lost game.
“My fellow coaches and I have gotten very good at helping the little ones have fun and succeed. They often just need a little push to help them see their soccer potential,” said Swaine. “It’s always worth it to see the campers perform for their parents at the end of the camp.”
Each session caps off with a scrimmage for parents to come see firsthand how their children have grown. Every camper leaves with a trophy and a certificate.
Adding to the fun is a soccer song kids learn during camp. The song is what Adrienne Mazar — mother of Felix Mazar, 6, and Adelaide Mazar, 4 — hears ringing through her house for days after the camp is over.
“What’s your favorite soccer camp? Super Fun Soccer Camp!” Adelaide Mazar sings.
Last year, Adrienne Mazar learned about Super Fun Soccer Camp through another parent and decided to register her son for the experience. She hasn’t looked back since. She loves that it’s fun for her kids, low-pressure, local and a great way for her children to release energy over the summer.
The mother of two also likes that each day of camp isn’t so long that little ones are spending too much time in the St. Louis summer heat. Felix Mazar has attended Super Fun Soccer Camp for two years. Adelaide Mazar just attended her first session, and is already looking forward to next year.
Adrienne Mazar said the camp’s coaches make a great team and create a positive environment for all campers, demonstrating organization, kindness, responsibility and patience.
“Sometimes there are moments when a kid might get a little upset, and the coaches are very good about pulling them off to the side and comforting them until they’re ready to go back out again,” Adrienne Mazar said.
“My one hope is that they’ll continue this camp,” she continued. “We plan our other summer camps around this one to make sure we have a week saved for it. I want my kids to be able to do it every year they can.”
Super Fun Soccer Camp is open for children ages 4 to 7, and is $100 a camper. Sessions are typically held during the first two weeks of June. For questions or more information, email Swaine at audreyswaine22@gmail.com.
Elise Humes, a recent graduate of Eureka High School, is a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.