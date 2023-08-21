Young bakers Everett, 7, August, 5, and Violette, 2, with the help of parents Danny and Ashley Elchert of Webster Groves, recently hosted their second annual bake sale, raising roughly $1,700 for the Animal Protection Agency of Missouri.
The siblings baked over 350 cookies, and roughly 150 people either bought cookies at the Elchert Kid Bake Sale on Fairview Drive on Aug. 12 or donated to the cause. The $1,700 raised through this year’s bake sale more than triples the $500 that was raised during the family’s first bake sale last summer.
“We extend our heartfelt thanks to these exceptional young bakers,” said Sarah Javier, chief executive officer for the APA. “For the second year in a row, Everett and August’s delicious creations are helping connect more people and pets.”
The Elcherts spent months preparing and freezing triple chip, oatmeal raisin and sprinkle cookie dough, which they baked and bagged the night before the big sale. The sale drew a large crowd of friends, neighbors and strangers, with many giving lots of compliments to the cookie bakers.
“We had neighbor kids counting out coins to buy cookies, school families, relatives and friends buying cookies by the dozen, as well as old college friends, former coworkers we hadn’t seen in years and complete strangers sending us very generous donations over Venmo,” Danny Elchert said of his children’s bake sale. “We are blown away by the reach and support of this event.”
Baking became a family affair for the Elcherts during the pandemic, and they’ve since been mastering their cookie recipes and making them for family and friends.
“Our family’s favorite bakery closed during the pandemic, so we started baking cookies at home to enjoy some of the treats we’d been missing,” said Danny Elchert. “Friends and family tell us they are the best cookies they’ve ever had, which led the kids to the idea of a bake sale. We all quickly agreed that we’d do it to raise money for the APA.”
Everett, the eldest of the Elchert siblings, said he likes knowing the bake sale helps animals.
“The APA told us that each animal costs around $300 to rescue. We will be able to save at least five animals with our bake sale money,” he said.
His younger brother August seconded that: “I liked helping the animals, seeing all our friends and eating the cookies!”