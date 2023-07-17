Vehicle thefts spiked by 89% in Shrewsbury last year after online “how to” videos inspired the theft of KIA and Hyundai car models, according to local police.
In her annual report to city leaders delivered on Tuesday, Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas said 15 of the 36 vehicles stolen in Shrewsbury in 2022 were of the vulnerable models from Korean manufacturers Kia and Hyundai. Videos posted to social media sites exposed design flaws that allow thieves to steal the cars in a matter of minutes, sparking a nationwide increase in the theft of those particular cars.
Thefts of these vehicle models plagued the entire St. Louis region during the past year, as groups of largely juvenile offenders — dubbed the “Kia Boyz” — would steal the cars and then record their “joy rides” via social media sites.
“Numerous task forces have been initiated in the greater St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County areas,” Vargas said in her report. “While we have had increased success in recovering these stolen autos, in most cases the vehicles are located after being abandoned.”
Attempts to break into vehicles and related thefts of cars and the items inside them accounted for an overall 22% increase in property crimes, even as the city of Shrewsbury saw decreases in other types of crime. Shrewsbury recorded no murders and one instance of rape in the past year, according to Vargas’ report.
Vehicle accidents were up 16% year-to-year, prompting the Shrewsbury Police Department to increase its traffic enforcement efforts, Chief Vargas added.
“My Place” Ordinance Passes
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved an ordinance allowing the construction of a restaurant and bar in Kenrick Plaza on Watson Road.
My Place will be a family-style, full-service restaurant, as well as a sports bar offering a unique self-serve beer tap. To be located at 7401 Watson Road near the Aldi supermarket, My Place owner/operator Sandeep “Sunny” Bhalla said the demand for sit-down dining in Shrewsbury prompted his company to pursue the 325-person capacity restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating.
In the ordinance, the city has restricted evening business hours to no later than 10 p.m., and any musical performances must be inside the new venue, which includes a small stage.
Some local residents expressed concerns about increased traffic resulting from the project, but the city’s planning commission found the proposed business would not overburden existing intersections along Watson Road.