Attention parents of Kirkwood High School juniors … “Toga Night” is coming. If you choose to allow your child to participate, please have a conversation with him or her about the difference between innocent fun and vandalism.
Traditions can be awesome. They can be fun, and they can be bonding. The tradition of “Toga Night” used to be these things. It was toilet paper. It was plastic forks. It was to make some sophomores know that they are accepted, “cool,” or liked by the junior class.
But this tradition has changed — it is now vandalism. It still includes toilet paper and plastic forks, but so much more has been added — barbecue sauce, syrup, honey, mayonnaise, mustard, flour, and last and surely the worst — eggs. Eggs on a garage, eggs on a porch, eggs on a house. Ripping up yard signs, spreading yard waste all over the yard and porch, and tearing up plants have all been added to the night’s “fun.”
I am not sure how any sophomore feels liked or accepted by having their house trashed. It is disrespectful to them and their families. We are a community that knows each other and we need to respect one another. We need to teach our children to respect one another. Please remind and encourage your kids to make this tradition fun and innocent, not damaging and destructive.
Kerri Williamson
Kirkwood