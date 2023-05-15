Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Showers this morning becoming less numerous during the afternoon hours. High near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.