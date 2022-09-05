Three Kirkwood High School students were selected to the 53rd season of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra — senior Nathan Bronstein, violinist; senior Luisa Parker, cellist; and junior Mallory Mihm, violist (alternate).
About 100 young musicians between the ages of 12 and 22 were selected after auditioning for a panel of St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians.
In addition to rehearsing and performing challenging orchestral repertoire under the direction of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress, musicians receive regular coaching and mentoring from world-class musicians. The Youth Orchestra presents three concerts per season in historic Powell Hall.
Nathan Bronstein
Bronstein, 17, will begin his third year playing in the youth orchestra out of the eight years he has been playing the violin. He has attended the Community Music School of Webster University, and participated in the school’s Preparatory Program. He has also attended summer programs held by Innsbrook Institute, University of Missouri St. Louis, and Illinois Wesleyan University. Currently in Kirkwood’s High School orchestra program, he is ranked top in his class.
Luisa Parker
Parker, 17, started playing cello at the age of 7. She is currently principal cellist of the Kirkwood High School Symphonic Orchestra. Parker has participated in the Sixth Grade All Suburban Honors Orchestra, Solo and Ensemble Festival, the Young People’s Concert Orchestra at the Community Music School of Webster University, and the Young People’s Symphonic Orchestra at the Community Music School.
Mallory Mihm
Mihm, 16, will begin her second year as part of the youth orchestra. Mihm started playing viola at the age of 9. She has worked her way up through the orchestras of the Community Music School of Webster University, and has spent a year in the Preparatory Program. She was a member of the All State Orchestra in 2021 and 2022. Mihm also attended the 2022 Interharmony International Music Festival in Acqui Terme, Italy, where she played orchestral and chamber music.