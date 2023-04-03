Kirkwood High School junior Annalise Bancks received an Honorable Mention for her C-SPAN StudentCam video documentary called “Killing Dead Zones.”
The competition asked students to create a five- to six-minute video on the challenges the United States is facing with the theme: “If you were a newly elected member of Congress, which issue would be your first priority and why?”
Nearly 3,000 students from around the country participated, and 150 winners were announced. For her Honorable Mention award, Bancks will receive a $250 cash prize. Watch Bancks’ video at www.viddler.com/v/a18e8dc5.