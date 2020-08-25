This year marks the 50th anniversary of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra. Approximately 100 young musicians between the ages of 12 and 22 are selected after auditioning for a panel of St. Louis Symphony musicians. SLYO members represent more than 40 schools throughout the bi-state region. There are over 2,000 alumni in a wide range of professions, including six current members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to rehearsing and performing challenging orchestral repertoire under the direction of conductor Gemma New, musicians receive regular coaching and mentoring from the world-class musicians of the SLSO. The SLYO presents three concerts per season in historic Powell Hall. Visit https://www.slso.org/en/edu/youth-orchestra for more information.
Over the past several weeks, Kirkwood High School students have received word of their acceptance into various musical groups, including SLYO. Abigail Knopik and Jacob Buchek were selected French horn alternate tuba, respectively.
Knopik was also selected for the National Association for Instrumental Music National Honor Society to the French Horn section via a recorded audition submitted last spring. Abigail will attend the National Association for Music Education Convention in November for rehearsals and performance under the direction of Dr. Rodney Dorsey, Professor of Music at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.
Knopik qualified for the national tryout due to her participation in District Honor Band and State Honor Band. Visit https://nafme.org/programs/all-national-honor-ensembles for more information.
Kirkwood High School jazz player Carter Bowan was selected for Jazz St. Louis' JazzU program, which places talented middle and high school musicians in small jazz combos, which meet weekly between September and May. Students not only get the benefit of working with JazzU faculty, but also the opportunity to meet and work with musicians participating in the Jazz St. Louis Artist Residency Program. Over 100 students auditioned for a spot in JazzU. Visit https://jazzstl.org/education/jazz-u for more information.