Kirkwood High School is one of eight Missouri schools, and among 297 schools nationally, to earn a 2022 “National Blue Ribbon” award.
The recognition, announced on Sept. 16, is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“This honor would not be possible without the dedication of our teachers, hard work of our staff and amazing accomplishments of our students,” Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener said. “Today is definitely a great day to be a Pioneer.”
Kirkwood High School is planning celebrations to be announced in the coming weeks.
Past district National Blue Ribbon award recipients include Keysor Elementary School (2013), North Glendale Elementary School (2014), Westchester Elementary School (2007 and 2019) and North Kirkwood Middle School (1996 and 2021).