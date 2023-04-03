The Kirkwood High School journalism program was one of 16 programs in the country announced by the Journalism Education Association, National Scholastic Press Association, and Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society as a First Amendment Press Freedom Award School for 2023. The program includes The Kirkwood Call, KHTV and Pioneer Yearbook. The award recognizes high schools that support, teach and protect First Amendment rights and responsibilities of students and teachers, with an emphasis on student-run media. This is the 21st time the high school has received the acknowledgment. Pictured left to right are: (back row) Anna Chellis, Liv Timp, Sim Khanuja, Cece Bartin, Avery Oppermann, Kinley Bokermann, and Lila Shepard; and (front row) Kate Peck and Peter Hastings.