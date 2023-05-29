Kirkwood High School graduate Khalil Webb has been selected as a Gates Scholar, earning him funding for the entire cost of college. He plans to attend the University of Michigan this fall.
Webb is one of 750 scholars chosen from a pool of over 51,000 applicants from across the country. Less than 1.5% of students who apply are accepted for this prestigious award.
Webb said while he admires and appreciates many of his teachers, he made a special connection with Kirkwood High School English teacher Siamo Drew.
“Dr. Drew has been a big inspiration for me,” Webb said. “He has always been a supportive male figure. I had him as a teacher my freshman year and now again as a senior. My entire time at KHS, I have been able to talk to him about anything. He really helps me process my decisions.”
Drew shared that Webb’s maturity and positive mindset have always been remarkable for a high school student.
“Khalil is one of the most steady and self-aware students I have ever taught,” Drew said. “Khalil radiates warmth, acceptance and recognition of his peers. In turn, they recognize him for his perspective and clarity. He thinks before he speaks and rarely, if ever, impulsively reacts to a classmate’s words or actions.”
Classmate Brooke Bendoff got to know Webb better when he volunteered to be a manager for the girl’s basketball team.
“Khalil is uplifting,” she said. “He would help us out when we were down. His favorite saying is, ‘It’s a great day to be great.’ He is so positive. You really can’t have a bad day around him. If you are, he finds a way to make it better.”
Webb was also a member of the football team, track team, Pep Nation and the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) Club. He recently placed fourth in the DECA Districts in the “Sports Management and Marketing” category for developing an online gym application.
Webb’s application for The Gates Scholarship has been a year in progress, beginning last spring at the urging of his grandmother.
“Gigi encouraged me to go for it,” Webb said. “She told me to ‘keep doing what you are doing and go for it.’”
“Gigi” and Webb’s mother, Kashita Webb, were two of the first to hear about his acceptance as a Gates Scholar.
“I was with friends when I got his text,” his mother said. “I just started screaming, ‘He got the Gates Scholarship! He got the Gates Scholarship!’ I am so proud of him for keeping up with the school work and staying positive.”