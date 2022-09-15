This year’s Kirkwood Greentree Festival honors Kirkwood High School head football coach and former NFL star Jeremy Maclin, who will serve as grand marshal of the 2022 Greentree Parade.
Maclin said he loves coaching the Pioneers and is looking forward to serving as the grand marshal of this year’s parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from Kirkwood High School.
“Being from here and going to school here, it’s an honor and a blessing to be back at home being able to inspire kids in my home town, and being grand marshal of the Greentree Parade is an amazing opportunity,” he said.
Maclin’s remarkable career has its roots in Kirkwood, where he was a letterman athlete in football and basketball. Following his graduation from Kirkwood High School in 2006, Maclin attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where he was part of two of the best football seasons in school history.
During his freshman year at Mizzou, Maclin set the NCAA record for total all-purpose yards, was named an All-American and received “Big 12 Freshman of the Year” honors. He followed that up with another stellar season in 2008 that led him to once again be named an All-American.
Following his 2008 college season, Maclin entered the NFL draft. He impressed at the NFL Draft combine, running an impressive 4.43 40-yard dash. On draft day, he was a first-round draft pick, 19th overall and selected by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Maclin played under coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014. He rounded out his career playing two years in his home state for the Kansas City Chiefs before finishing his career in Baltimore with the Ravens for the 2017 season and retiring in 2019.
Looking back on his career, Maclin said he is proud to be part of the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He is also a candidate in 2023 for the College Football Hall of Fame. Maclin said he is grateful for being able to live out his dream of playing football at the professional level.
In February 2021, Maclin’s journey came full circle when he was named head coach of the Kirkwood High School Pioneers football team. He led his alma mater to a 7-3 overall record season in 2021 and is looking forward to another winning season this year.
In addition to his duties as head football coach for the Pioneers, Maclin enjoys spending time with his wife, Adia, and his two young daughters, and playing dominoes with friends.
Catch Coach Maclin and the rest of the Greentree Parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave. It then travels east on Essex to Kirkwood Road, south on Kirkwood Road to Argonne Drive, west on Argonne Drive, ending at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road.