The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for its annual Denis Hart Award for Excellence.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. The award is presented to an individual or group who has worked to promote respect for the awareness and appreciation of diversity, encouraged positive human relationships within the community, and eliminated discrimination based on economic status, race, color religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, marital status, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, familial status or gender identity.
Anyone who has lived or worked within the city of Kirkwood during the past three years is eligible to be nominated.
Formerly known as the HRC Award of Excellence, the award was renamed in early 2020 in honor of the late Denis Hart, who was an HRC commissioner. Hart served as Human Rights Commission Chair for six years.
The most recent recipients of the award were Roberta McWoods in 2020, and Jennifer Sisul and Julie Cohen in 2019.
Nominations may be submitted by mail to: The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, 139 S. Kirkwood Rd. Kirkwood, MO, 63122, or by email to Mary Claire Sorensen sorensmc@kirkwoodmo.org. Nominations are due no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 15, 2021.
The awardee will be selected by the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission and announced in January 2022.