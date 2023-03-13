The KH Players present “Something Rotten!” running April 20-22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Keating Theatre at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave.
Set in 1595, this musical comedy follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Bigel, as they struggle to find success in the theatrical world, competing with the wild popularity of William Shakespeare. This Broadway musical has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The show is rated PG-13. For tickets or more information, call 314-213-6100, ext. 1425.