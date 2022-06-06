Students at Keysor Elementary School in the Kirkwood School District took several top spots in the nationwide “USA Rocks” Times Tables Rock Stars Competition.
The app-based competition measures how quickly students can solve multiplication and division problems during 60-second rounds. The contest took place over three days and featured 22 schools, 96 classes and 1,141 students.
Fourth grade students Simon Aholt and Paul Wonsidler took first and third place respectively in the individual competition, and Jennifer Bordenkircher’s fifth grade class placed third in the classroom competition.
As a top school, Keysor Elementary will be featured in a “Times Table Rock Stars” testimonial video this summer and all district students will be able to use the app for free on their iPads. Additionally, Bordenkircher’s class won a $100 Amazon gift card to use for an end-of-the-year class party.