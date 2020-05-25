The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) - Missouri Gateway Chapter hosts an annual “Green Schools Quest.” This annual event is a project-based challenge to PreK - 12 schools to implement creative, effective and low-cost sustainable practices at their schools.
This year, students from Keysor Elementary won the Sustainability Champion Spotlight Award in the competition.
Their project submission was titled “Bye Bye, Bags.” During Keysor events, members of the Keysor Environmental Leadership Team sold reusable bags to replace single-unit plastic bags and educated the school about the volume of plastic thrown away.
The teacher sponsor for the Environmental Leadership Team was Jennifer Bartin, Keysor library media specialist.