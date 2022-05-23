Keysor Elementary School fourth grade student Reichen Bechtel garnered high accolades at the University of Missouri School of Music’s annual “Creating Original Music Project” statewide competition last month.
Reichen, who was sponsored by Keysor Elementary School music teacher Tracy St. Clair, placed first in the elementary instrumental music division for his piano performance of “The Dark Dance.”
The festival recognizes Missouri students (K-12) who compose original works in a variety of musical styles. Winning composers/performers and their schools are awarded cash prizes. Reichen received a $400 cash prize, and Keysor Elementary received a $1,000 cash prize.
The competition was held on April 23, and a recording of the concert can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfkOT41-1CY. Reichen’s performance begins at the 18:20 time mark.