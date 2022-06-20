Here are the key features of the new lifetime pensions being endorsed by Kirkwood City Hall:
• The pension managers guarantee an annual return of 7% for as long as civilian workers live.
• In the event of underfunding in the future, which is certain based on such an absurd fiscal premise, Kirkwood taxpayers will have to pay up. You are the “guarantee.” Pension recipients never have to worry. They’ve transferred all the risk over to you. You get all the risk, and none of the benefits.
• Once in the plan, the city of Kirkwood can never leave the plan no matter how poorly managed or underfunded. It’s the equivalent of a fiscal parasite that never leaves.
• Most employees will retire at or before age 60, according to pension managers.
In 2018, voters overwhelmingly rejected a similar pension push by a margin of 3-1. In January 2022, the Kirkwood Civilian Finance Committee, a volunteer watchdog group, recommended the council reject the pension proposal. The Civilian Pension Board, another watchdog group, urges council to vote no.
Incredibly, based on my email contact with council members, there’s an excellent chance it will pass despite the overwhelming rejection by voters and two independent watchdog groups of experts.
John Locke observed centuries ago “how little regard we have for the interest of others while in pursuit of our own.”
A mere six council members and the mayor will soon vote and reveal to its 28,000 citizens whether local government exists to serve them, or whether its citizens exist to serve the new, privileged class at city hall.
I urge you to write every council member and Mayor Tim Griffin with your concern. Put bluntly, it’s now or never since once passed, forever is a very long time.
Bernard Bahn
Kirkwood