The Chelsea Detrick Experiential Learning Center at Webster Groves High School has new leadership.
Kerry Arens, former director of Learning and Innovation for the Kirkwood School District, joined the Chelsea Center on July 1 as director.
Arens will build on the substantial work accomplished over the past nine years by Julie Burchett, according to Glenn Detrick, the center’s founder. Burchett remains on the high school’s faculty, teaching in the social studies department.
“Experiential learning is an engaging process designed to work outside and beyond the traditional classroom to help students develop and pursue their passions, learn about themselves and implement 21st Century skills such as public speaking and self-expression,” Detrick said.
Past and current activities have focused primarily on summer opportunities for part-time jobs, internships, job shadowing, volunteer projects and personal or school travel.
Future activities will build on this base and also consider getting more teachers involved with experiential learning, looking for opportunities for student engagement during the regular academic year and encouraging experiential activities at the elementary and middle school levels.