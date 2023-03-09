Ragland, Kent Neely, beloved husband for 54 years of Pat Wegner Ragland, passed away in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 6, 2023, at the age of 77 after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
He was born in Southern Illinois to Wilbur K. Ragland and Mildred C. Fannin on Jan. 27, 1946. He graduated from Pinckneyville Community High School, where he played basketball and for many years held their record free-throw percentage. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis — where he played basketball for three years and was a member of Sigma Nu — in 1968, and later earned a master’s degree from Webster College. He taught math in the Webster Groves School District for 32 years, primarily at Webster Groves High School.
He married Pat, his high school sweetheart, in 1968, and had two children who survive him: Kelley (Eddy Harris) of New York City; and Kyle (Karina Amaya-Ragland) of Kersey, Colorado. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Owen Harris of New York City; and Kensington Ragland of Colorado. In addition, he is survived by two sisters, Susan Ragland of South River, New Jersey, and Cathy Plumlee (Steve) of Pinckneyville, Illinois; two brothers, John Stevens (Mary) of Graham, Washington, and David Hess of Fort Collins, Colorado; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.
Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood, with visitation at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Kent would have loved a memorial donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or to Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton, 908 Claymark Drive, St. Louis, MO 63131. More information at boppchapel.com.