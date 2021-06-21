As one jewelry store bids farewell to Kirkwood, another has taken its place.
The space formerly occupied by James Durbin Jewelry for more than two decades at 114 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Kirkwood is now open as Kent Jewelry.
Owners Zach and Sarah Woolsey are looking forward to continuing the legacy that Jim and Martha Durbin created. After nearly 25 years in Kirkwood, the Durbins retired and closed up shop in May.
When they did, Kent Jewelry welcomed the opportunity to open a location in Kirkwood. Having bought Kent Jewelry in Rolla a few years ago, the Woolseys are excited to open their second store and bring their expertise to a community to which they already have ties. Sarah Woolsey’s family is from the Kirkwood area, and she’s a graduate of Ursuline Academy.
“We are excited to be a part of the community and continue the Durbin’s legacy while making our own changes similar to those that we have implemented in Rolla that we believe will only add value to the service and quality of work that the Kirkwood community has come to expect from Durbin Jewelry,” Zach Woolsey said, adding that Durbin Jewelry’s Master Goldsmith Mark Douglas will be helping the couple run the business.
“I had always been interested in the Durbin’s store, as they ran a very similar operation to what we have developed in Rolla — lots of custom goldsmithing, highly integrated into the community, doing a lot of their own designing and manufacturing, etc.,” Woolsey added.
He said Kent Jewelry is like James Durbin Jewelry in that it is a true custom jewelry store, having all parts cast and set completely in-house, whereas most stores order in goods manufactured elsewhere and assembled in their shop.
“We are also a full working shop where a client’s piece stays on-site and is done by our jewelers on the premises,” Woolsey said. “When Jim announced his retirement, it seemed like a perfect opportunity for us given the proximity of the store to Sarah’s family and their existing business structure.”
Kent Jewelry invites the community to a meet-and-greet on Thursday, June 24, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the shop at 114 W. Jefferson Ave.