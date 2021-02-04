Spurgeon, Kent Douglas of Kirkwood took his final flight on Jan. 16, 2021. Born in 1942 of Gladys and Clifford Spurgeon, he is survived by sister, Pamela, of San Antonio, Texas.
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 11:45 am
