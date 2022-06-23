Trask, Kenneth, 79, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. Known as “Pop” to those closest to him, he was the beloved husband of 54 years to Cynthia Trask (nee Gieringer); loving father of Brent (Juliette) Trask and Brian (Betsy) Trask; cherished grandfather to Emma, Matthew, Claire, Hannah, and Chloe; dear brother of Marilyn Burnett and Carolyn (John) Rankin; and brother-in law to Gary Gieringer, MD and Robert Gieringer, MD.
Kenneth was a resident of Kirkwood, Missouri, for the past 51 years, but spent his formative years in Annapolis, Missouri, near the Black River on the family farm. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and served his country in the Big Red 1, returning from his Vietnam service on Nov. 30, 1967. He promptly married his sweetheart, Cynthia, nine days later in Dayton, Ohio.
His education included a BS in education from Central Missouri State and a master’s plus 30 in education. He spent his 30-year professional career as an elementary educator, spending 26 of those years at Coldwater Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District, earning many accolades including Teacher of the Year. Most importantly, he educated the next generation, influencing countless students and made this world a better place.
In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his family, and working in his garage and yard. You will not meet a person more proud of his country or someone with more compassion. He never stopped being a parent, grandparent, or compassionate friend to those around him. He is sorely missed, but will never be forgotten.
Visitation Tuesday, June 28, 4 to 7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri — mnvmfund.org.