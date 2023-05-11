Moire, Kenneth J., age 83, was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Webster Groves, Missouri. He was the loving son of the late James W. and Beatrice E. (nee Holdorf) Moire of Queens, New York; dear father of Douglas J. Moire, twins Jacqueline A. Hillebrand (Matthew) and Jennifer A. Moire, Kenneth P. Moire (Julia Koelsch), and twins Andrew P. Moire and the late Ellen E. Moire; loving grandfather of Elise Moire Hillebrand of Corvallis, Oregon; and beloved brother of James Moire (Ann) of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey and David Moire of Birmingham, Alabama, and late infant brother, Douglas.
Ken was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was an excellent student at Brooklyn Tech High School and graduated with honors from Rutgers University with a master’s in industrial engineering/operations research. In St. Louis, Ken was a dedicated logistics executive for AT&T, then Lucent Technologies.
Ken served his community as long-time president of the Goodall Manor condominium board, securing its place on the historic registry, and was known as a good neighbor and friend to all in the community.
An enthusiastic runner for many years, Ken proudly completed the New York marathon twice. In retirement, Ken enjoyed the local rec center, golf and watching sports from Formula One to horse racing, the Tour de France and European football. He was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees and classic rock music, studying on a Gibson guitar to play his favorites.
May your hands always be busy
May your feet always be swift
May you stay forever young,
Forever young, forever young
— Bob Dylan, “Forever Young”
Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave. in Webster Groves. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Special Olympics of Missouri or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.