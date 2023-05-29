The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Kennelwood Train & Play, 10936 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. At Kennelwood Train & Play, pet owners receive a variety of training options to help their dog achieve almost any training goal from puppy manners, basic and advanced obedience, tricks, agility and more. While taking a break from training sessions, dogs can socialize and play with their dog friends in one of three indoor playrooms. For more information, call 314-429-2100 or visit kennelwood.com.
