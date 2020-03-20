Pechman, Ken, was born December 25, 1927 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Agnes Ursula (nee Jacobi) Pechman and entered into rest Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from natural causes at Bethesda Meadow in Ellisville, Missouri at the age of 92 years, 2 months and 7 days.
He is preceded in death by, his parents, his wife Annajane (nee Anderson) Pechman, and his brother Oliver R. Pechman Jr.
He is survived by, two (2) Children, Jay Emilie (John C. Fortelka) Pechman and Ann Marie (Don) Taylor, and one (1) granddaughter, Darcy Ella Taylor
Ken had a master’s and bachelor’s degree from the Minneapolis College of Music. He taught and composed music. Ken was also an avid reader of classical literature who loved the books written by Fannie Hurst and George Eliot. He was also a devoteé of classical music and was a great follower of the Russian composer Rachmaninov. Ken will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
