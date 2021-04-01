Lichtenheld, Ken passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Wednesday March 24, 2021. Ken is survived by his loving wife Pat (Pope King).
Born in Elmhurst, Illinois, to the late Grover and Reba (King) Lichtenheld, Ken was the youngest and last surviving of four brothers — Bob, Jack, and Rick —and a sister who died in infancy.
Proud civil engineering graduate of Purdue University, where he met his first wife, the late Jean (King), and of the University of Illinois, where he earned his master’s degree in structural engineering. Ken and Jean settled first in Downers Grove, Illinois, where they welcomed children Karen (Tom) Patton, Chris (David) Ohlemeyer, and Mark Lichtenheld. Ken’s career took the family next to Decatur, Illinois, where Ken worked for A. E. Staley, before settling in Warson Woods, Missouri, working for Monsanto and as a private consultant. After Jean’s passing, Ken was blessed with a 35-year-marriage to Pat. He also gained two more daughters, Susie (Greg) Archeski and Sandy (Mark) Ellis.
He was the proud grandfather of Ashleigh, Michele, Michael, Evan, Sydney, Blaine, Maggie and Kirk; great-grandfather of Dylan; and cherished friend and wise-guy for too many friends to count. His passion for learning never waned. He loved life, dancing, playing cards and games and, of course, playing practical jokes.
Ken served his country in the Air Force. He also served his community for many years as an alderman for Warson Woods as well as city engineer. Travels took him to South America and Europe, but most often to Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, where he enjoyed the sun, seafood, and the companionship of his many friends. When not in Florida, he enjoyed time with friends and family in St. Louis, as well as time in his wood shop, producing furniture and toys, or simply organizing and labeling everything. It was obvious to anyone privileged enough to have seen his workshop that Ken was born to be an engineer.
The family thanks BJC Hospice and the St. Louis Cremation Society for their wonderful care and compassion.
Donations in tribute to Ken should be made to a United States Veterans group of your choosing.