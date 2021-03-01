Last week’s worst polar vortex event of the winter faded quickly as area residents now bask in spring-like temperatures. Not so in Texas, where electrical outages, burst pipes and critical equipment failures continue to plague the Lone Star State.
Texas towns suffered weather-related fatalities and billions of dollars in damages from one of the costliest weather disasters in U.S. history. Could our area suffer a similar fate in a brutal winter storm and extended cold snap?
Kirkwood Electric Director Mark Petty, who said his job “is to keep the lights on,” does not foresee any such utility catastrophe for his city. Kirkwood is the only municipality in the St. Louis region with its own electric department.
Kirkwood officials say local control of electric distribution means better service and more accountability. It also means more flexibility in “wheeling” electricity from other states when frigid conditions might cause instrumentation failures in coal, nuclear and gas-fired power plants closer to home.
“Kirkwood Electric is in a very large grid that helps in these types of situations,” said Petty. “Our grid monitors electrical generation and what’s available to protect as much as possible against outages and to avoid rolling blackouts.
“The size of our grid helps to provide more protection versus what would be available in a smaller area or single state,” Petty added. “Our grid covers many more states and we have many more source options.”
Critics of Texas utilities say its electrical grid was isolated as an independent, one-state system. Failure to winterize equipment to save money, as well as deregulation of energy sources, also are being blamed for hardship, failure and deaths.
Texas deregulation is now triggering lawsuits by citizens trapped without heat for days in freezing homes. In desperate attempts to keep warm, fatal house fires were sparked in suburbs where fireplaces were fed anything that would burn for heat.
Power plants were unable to supply needed electricity for heat because instruments controlling all forms of energy were compromised. This is ringing alarms now, particularly in the case of nuclear power plants where working equipment is critical for safety.
Petty said electrical systems and homeowners themselves need to “winterize” in preparation for extreme cold. For homeowners that means having emergency supplies, appropriate insulation in attics and insulating water pipes in walls.
“For us, winterizing means investing in components that are designed to continue to operate in extreme weather,” said Petty. “As per accusations that Texas utilities did not spend the additional money to purchase needed components, investigations of their situation will help us learn if that is actually true.
“With regard to Kirkwood Electric, winterizing applies to the components associated with the electricity delivery system,” Petty explained. “We do purchase the equipment that is specified to operate in extreme temperatures.”
Blame Green New Deal?
Some Texas politicians blamed electrical failures on the Green New Deal and unreliable renewable energy sources. However, state utility experts shot those charges down quickly.
Although nearly half of Texas’s wind-energy capacity was lost during the peak of the storm, utility experts noted that wind turbines and solar power sources actually proved more reliable. Also, the Green New Deal proposal has yet to be legislated and approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
“The new Green Deal and renewable energy had nothing to do with this crisis in Texas,” said Petty. “And the injection of the more than 450 MW (megawatts) from the Grainbelt Express project will add more reliability to not only Kirkwood, but all the other customers served in the entire grid area.”
The Grainbelt Express is a transmission line through northern Missouri designed to deliver wind energy from western states. The state legislature has opposed the line and a vocal opponent of it is Rep. Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres.
Plocher, now House Majority Leader in Missouri, argues along with other Republicans that the Grainbelt line is an abuse of eminent domain violating land rights of farmers. The line is eagerly anticipated by city utilities in Hannibal, Springfield and Kirkwood.
Kirkwood’s Petty said he is troubled by natural gas deregulation by Texas lawmakers. He said that without regulation, profit-taking harmed residents in a major crisis.
“Those gas prices were allowed to reach 100 times normal level,” said Petty. “Some electric generators could not afford or could not cover the gas transactions necessary to operate.
“In the future, consideration should be given to the suspension of gas price escalation during these types of emergencies,” stressed Petty. “As the investigation continues, I’d love to know just how much gas generation sat on the sidelines because they could not afford to operate.”
Petty said this February’s weather extremes should be a wake-up call for utilities and energy regulators to prepare for the worst and to act in the public interest. He said other areas of the country have an advantage over Texas.
“The Texas grid is governed by its state legislature and their focus is associated with that state,” said Petty. “The other grid systems are governed and managed by licensed utility professionals experienced in operations and maintenance.
“When regulatory rules and regulations are based on generation and transmission best practices — associated with the delivery of power in multi-state regions — reliability is a priority,” added Petty. “And adult conversations take place with regard to the financial requirements for the reliability of that entire region.”
Adult Guidance on Preparedness
Although Webster Groves does not have its own electric utility, it is served by Ameren Missouri, which can fall back on a larger grid system in emergencies. Both Webster Groves and Kirkwood have officials trained in emergency preparedness.
These officials can provide residents with information on emergency preparedness in extreme weather conditions. Kirkwood’s Emergency Manager is Christian Dunman. In Webster Groves, emergency information is handled collaboratively by different city departments.
For extreme cold, Kirkwood advises residents to insulate their pipes wherever possible. This can prevent freezing during extended outages. If a cold dwelling can no longer be occupied, the water should be shut off and water drained from the system.
Homeowners should have basic power outage supplies available in the event there is an electric grid problem. This includes candles, batteries, blankets, drinking water and -— if possible — backup gasoline generation for electricity.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe advises caution when using portable generators. He said his department has had to respond to carbon monoxide poisoning issues from exhaust from gasoline-powered generators.
“These cannot be operated in closed areas like garages,” Yohe said. “They generally cannot run everything that you have in your home. A generator has to be capable of handling the load it is expected to carry. The generator and heavy-duty cords need to be in safe, dry areas.”
Yohe said Webster Groves is in a different situation than Kirkwood, but emergency plans for the two cities’ residents are largely the same.
“Residents are advised to plan ahead,“ Yohe said. “Who are the relatives you can stay with if you must leave your residence? Also, where are the nearest heat shelters that have been set up for weather emergencies in the past.
“Webster Groves has used the community center for a place to shelter in emergencies in the past,” he added. “People need somewhere to go when it really gets bad.”