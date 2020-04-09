Spring allergies are hitting St. Louis at the same time as COVID-19. Windows covered with pollen and allergens are a trap for dust mites that aggravate allergies. But it turns out they could also hold germs for coronavirus.
Research published in The Journal of Hospital Infection shows COVID-19 can live on glass for up to four days.
Professional cleaners at Fish Window Cleaning have created a list of the top four window cleaning mistakes made by well-intentioned people:
Cleaning around weather. Many people think a bright, sunny day will make it easier to see dirt and dust, but too much sun can be tricky for DIY cleaners. The sun can make cleaning solution dry quickly, leaving behind streaks on the glass and can be frustrating and time consuming for the average person. It is often easier to clean windows on a cloudy day.
Rushing the job. It’s never a good idea to wipe windows in a hurry. First, get rid of the dirt and dust. Use either a brush to sweep it away or suck it up with a vacuum dusting attachment. Next, spray on cleaning solution. Let the cleaner sit on the glass for at least 60 seconds to give it time to lift any remaining dirt and dust off the surface; then start to wipe it away.
Wiping with newspaper. This might have worked for grandpa back in the day, but cleaning glass with a newspaper is an old wife’s tale. Newspaper contains some harsh chemicals. A soft microfiber cloth is a much better choice. Microfiber is also super absorbent, leaves the glass shiny and is reusable. Toss a microfiber cloth in the wash and use it again.
Skipping safety. For those with sensitive skin, wear gloves. Turn on a fan of some sort while cleaning windows inside to make sure air is circulating while using cleaning supplies. Use the buddy system when using a ladder or step stool to clean hard-to-reach windows or second story exterior windows. The U.S. leads the world in ladder safety deaths and most fatal ladder accidents are from falls of less than ten feet. Make sure the ladder is firmly fixed to the ground and wear slip-proof shoes.