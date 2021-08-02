I write in strong support of Prop 1 on the upcoming Aug. 3 ballot.
As a nearly 30-year resident of an A4-zoned section of Webster Groves, I do not support more traffic, higher population density or out-of-town duplex landlords with no ties to our community. Distant property owners do not make for ardent gardeners or fair goers.
My main concern is the abundance of lower cost housing parcels (under $300,000) in towns across America being scarfed up by firms such as international asset manager BlackRock. Over the last 10 years they have amassed 80,000 U.S. single-family homes for the purpose of renting. Other pension funds and foreign investment firms are doing likewise. All this competition makes affordable home ownership more difficult for young couples, seniors or lower income residents. So much for diversity.
Vote “Yes” on Aug. 3 to keep Webster a predominantly single-family, local, diverse, connected community!
Rhonda Carsten
Webster Groves