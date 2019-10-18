Since Kirkwood residents are receiving new trash carts, it would be an opportune time for residents to reevaluate their trash routine.
My household is elated that Kirkwood will no longer be delivering the plastic trash bags. We hope that others also see these carts as a way to eliminate so much unnecessary plastic in our landfills.
Just because many of us line our indoor trash cans with plastic bags doesn’t mean those bags need to end up in the trash cart. If items are messy, place them in something else from that can. Example: meat bones in a paper napkin, chip bag or meat tray. Old newspaper will absorb moisture and will decompose. Most homes get rid of messy garbage in the garbage disposal. Composting is another way to dispose of fruit pits and vegetable waste like corn cobs and husks or peelings.
Disposable diapers and other health aids could be placed in paper grocery bags or newspaper. Paper bags could even line those trash cans.
Reasons for implementing the new carts are: “to enhance the appearance of the street on trash day” and “reduce litter.” How about reducing the plastic litter while enhancing the appearance of the environment!
Kirkwood