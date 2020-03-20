I like Kirkwood, I like its trees, I like the nickname Greentree City. I live in an area of Kirkwood that has seen new home development. Every time they tear down an older home many of the mature trees on the lot are casualties of “progress.”
I understand the needs of builders, but I also know that part of the reason, if not the primary reason for removing the trees, is that it is less expensive. In the mature tree’s place a 6-feet-tall sapling is planted. The world needs all of the trees it has and more. Kirkwood needs all of its trees to keep its nickname.
Perhaps the city should police the builders and make them work a little harder to keep as many of the mature trees, regardless of the cost. If the new homeowner can afford the cost of their new homes they can afford the cost the builders will try to pass on. It is simply the cost of “progress.”
Jack Cancila - Kirkwood