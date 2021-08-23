I am delighted Webster Groves has started the conversation of affordable housing — affordable meaning spending no more than 30% of your income on mortgage or rent payments.
A good example would be the new Douglass Hill apartments, where a first-year Webster teacher could afford to pay rent and still be able to live in the city where they work.
A few years back, the city of Kirkwood hired DPZ to review its downtown. With $400,000 being the average price of homes in Kirkwood, it was suggested the city build more affordable housing so that area restaurant and city employees could afford to live in Kirkwood. The city was also told this would help keep the downtown businesses viable in the world of internet shopping.
When caring and inclusive communities provide housing for our young families they help give more children a good education, which can lead to more scientists and medical personnel ready to battle our next pandemic. They provide a place for our empty nesters to downsize and still live near family and friends. Isn’t that what our Webster and Kirkwood residents want? Let’s keep the conversation flowing until we can come up with something we can all agree on.
Ellen Wentz
Webster Groves