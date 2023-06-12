When Matt Vogel was in ninth grade, he won his high school talent show with a puppeteering act. Despite cheers from the audience, he could only focus on the booing of a few rude classmates. Feeling embarrassed and disrespected, he put away the puppets for years.
Fortunately, high school wasn’t the end of Vogel’s passion for puppets — he’s now the voice and performer for numerous beloved characters including Kermit the Frog, Big Bird and Count von Count.
How Vogel came to embrace his love for puppets and push forward was the topic of his address to Webster University graduates this May. Vogel, an alumnus of the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts, returned to his alma mater to receive an honorary doctorate and deliver this year’s commencement speech.
“I spent a lot of time in this theater. I was an usher, I was on crews for shows, I got to act on that stage,” Vogel said of the Loretto-Hilton Center. “It feels very familiar. It’s absolutely an honor to be back.”
A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Vogel grew up a huge fan of Jim Henson and The Muppets. Inspired by the show, he would create his own puppets and entertain his neighbors. After that fateful high school talent show, however, he decided to pursue something “cooler” instead.
With acting in mind, he signed up for Theatre for Young America, where he met several former students of Webster’s theater program, who encouraged him to audition.
“When I got (to Webster), it was a place where my creativity was set free,” said Vogel. “In acting classes, we learned how to collaborate on a scene. In movement class, we learned discipline and how to carry our own bodies. In ballet, we learned how to tolerate wearing a dance belt for over 80 minutes.”
One summer, Vogel’s roommate asked him if he would participate in a water safety puppet show at day care centers across St. Louis. That puppet show tour reinvigorated Vogel’s love for the art. His senior year at Webster University, he filmed a puppetry audition video and sent it to the Jim Henson Company.
“A couple of months later, I received a very nice rejection letter,” he said. “It was like the talent show all over again, but this time from the company of the man I’d admired my whole life.”
Vogel graduated from Webster University in 1993 with a bachelor of fine arts in theater and moved to New York to become a working actor. He was on his way when his wife, Kelly — also of the Sargent Conservatory class of 1993 — saw an ad in the newspaper.
“Do you measure up to be a Muppet?” read the text under a picture of Kermit the Frog.
Despite his recent rejection, Vogel swallowed his doubts and turned up at the audition, and in 1996, he was hired as the understudy to original Muppet Performer Caroll Spinney’s Big Bird. In 2003, his skills landed him a role as one of the puppeteers of man-eating plant Audrey II in the Broadway production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Vogel has since earned numerous Emmy awards for his work as director and co-producer of “Sesame Street.” In 2012, he was named puppet captain for the show, and five years later, Vogel was asked to take on the role of Kermit the Frog. He took over Big Bird the following year.
In addition to Kermit the Frog and Big Bird, Vogel plays numerous other characters for The Muppets Studio and Sesame Workshop including Forgetful Jones, Sherlock Hemlock, Crazy Harry and Dr. Julius Strangepork. Most recently, he played Sgt. Floyd Pepper in the Disney+ series “The Muppets Mayhem.”
From operating Kermit — which Vogel describes as a “very fancy sock puppet” — to Big Bird, a full-body suit with a screen inside, every puppet is different. Vogel, however, has learned a few tricks to breathe life into any character.
“For most puppets and the Muppet Performer who portrays them, there’s a skill we have learned over time — it’s little subtle head movements,” he said. “If I tilt the puppet’s head down, that reads as sad. If I tilt the head, it’s thinking. I look up and it reads as positive energy. Opening the mouth makes it look excited. There are small moves we’ve learned over the years, and we’re still finding interesting ones to portray the emotional state of the characters.”
Vogel said he uses the skills he learned at Webster University every day in his career. During his speech, he expressed gratitude toward the teachers, classmates and friends who helped him along the way.
For the graduating class of 2023, Vogel had two main messages. The first was to never give up.
“If you keep true to yourself, and you are malleable to opportunity and the expectation that anything can happen, that feeling of uncertainty might not carry as much weight,” he said. “Keep showing up. Keep showing up for yourself.”
Vogel’s second missive asked students to congratulate themselves for overcoming challenges they faced in order to graduate.
“I’m the first to admit I’m so lucky. My career aligns with what I love doing. But I also acknowledge the obstacles I overcame — the talent show boos and the rejection letter and the self doubt that came along with those,” he said. “I think it’s important for all of us to take a moment to appreciate this, right here, right now.
“To make it to this day, you had to overcome personal and global obstacles,” Vogel continued. “We had a pandemic. It forced you to endure and adjust and continue learning. So let’s acknowledge that you are all sitting here because you’ve already accomplished big things. And there are big things yet to come. But right now, take a moment because you’ve earned it.”
Vogel left students with the lessons he’s learned from his Muppets and Sesame Street characters. Big Bird, he said, taught him to have the wide-eyed optimism and the curiosity of a child. The Count taught him to follow his passions. And from the unflappable Kermit, the very frog on the advertisement that kick started his career, Vogel learned to be patient. After all, he said, good things will happen to those who keep their eyes, minds and hearts open.
“I was a Muppet Performer for 20 years before I got to play Kermit the Frog. When I became Kermit, it was another level somehow. All those years of discipline and collaboration paid off,” he said. “I want all of you to write your own endings. And your own beginnings, too. Keep believing. Keep pretending.”