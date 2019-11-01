My son came by the house on the way home from work to let us know that he was “tapped” again by a car on his commute from Kirkwood to Webster. Once a car hit him and was not aware, but this driver knew. He commented, “watch it, buddy,” and then drove away.
We taught our son how to ride safely in traffic, how to make good decisions and “ride defensively” and to assume that cars do not see him. I wish that, with that training, he would be safe. I wish that everyone made a point to “see” pedestrians and cyclists. Some people may disagree with me. Some clearly believe that our roads only belong to cars. I know because they’ve told me this while I rode my bike on the streets of our city.
However, if you believe that it’s good to be out on our bikes, if you understand that in our society you can’t work an almost minimum wage job and also afford a car, then please help us keep an eye out for cyclists and pedestrians. A hit and run on a cyclist won’t get reported by the person whose bike is only a fraction of the weight of an average car (2,800 lbs), it can only be reported by someone else who observed it and is willing to help us all hold each other accountable. That cyclist may be the son of someone you know.
