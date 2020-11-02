President Donald Trump created the most robust economy in the history of our great nation.
President Trump made our nation safer from enemies, foreign and domestic, as evidenced by the Middle East peace accord and creation of Operation LeGend.
Illegal immigration is down from all time highs during Obama/Biden/Clinton eight years. Lowest black unemployment ever under President Trump.
Please wear your mask, hold your nose and elect President Donald Trump. Keep America great!
Joe Faber
Webster Groves
Paid for by Joe Faber