Huch, Kaye Lorraine Bernadette (nee Newmann), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of the late James Robert “Bob” Huch; dearest mother of Ellen Bradley (Joe), Brian Huch (Gracie), and Scott Huch; and loving Granny Kaye to Cora and James Bradley, and Baby Huch, expected later this year.
Kaye is reunited in heaven with her husband, Bob Huch; her parents, Roy and Jacqueline Newmann; and father-in-law, James “Jim” Huch. Kaye leaves behind her beloved siblings — Mary Vien (Gary), Michael Newmann (Candi), Craig Newmann, Jan Roseberry, and Jackie Gilbert. She will also be mourned by her mother-in-law, Betty Huch; her sisters-in-law, Cathy Brewer (Frank) and Jeanne Ryan (Shawn); and her brother-in-law, Rick Huch (Mark). Kaye will also be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews, Kathryn Vien, Laura Rivera (Daniel), Paul Newmann (Kara), David Newmann, Peter Roseberry, Carolyn Hanson (Brock), Matthew Gilbert, Jennifer Gilbert, and Sophie Ryan; her great-nephews Jacob, Theo, and Easton; and many extended family members and innumerable friends, coworkers, clients, neighbors, and community members.
Born and raised in Crestwood, Missouri, she attended St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Lindbergh High School (’76) and the University of Missouri-Columbia (’80). Earning a BS in parks and recreation, she worked mainly in the hospitality and tourism industry, including roles at Six Flags, The Sheraton Hotel and Where Magazine. After putting her career on pause for many years to raise her children, she explored several positions before finding her passion as an award-winning Realtor with Red Key Realty Leaders. She gave her clients 110%, befriending many of them along the way.
Married in 1990, Kaye and Bob settled in Des Peres, Missouri, where they raised three beautiful children and became very involved at St. Gerard Majella Parish and in the Des Peres community. When Bob passed away suddenly at the age of 44, Kaye dedicated her life to her children and ensured that they thrived despite losing their father. She spoke often about how it was a privilege to be a mother, and in 2020 and 2022, she was ecstatic to become “Granny Kaye” to her adoring grandchildren, Cora and James. She was also overjoyed to be welcoming her third grandchild to the family later this year. Granny Kaye loved playing on the floor, planning arts and crafts, dancing and singing, hosting sleepovers with no bedtimes, and truly embraced the role of a “fun granny.”
Kaye lived by her motto “bloom where you are planted.” Despite being unexpectedly thrown into single motherhood, she continued to serve her community, taking on many leadership roles at church, schools, scout troops, the Des Peres Parks and Recreation Commission, and more. She could be counted on to get the job done with a smile on her face, and had a servant’s heart in all she did. Kaye was the life of the party, and she loved planning and hosting events of all kinds. She cared about every detail, especially the games — “it’s not a real party unless there are games!” She never met a stranger, and her bright smile, humor, and generosity will be missed by so many.
Visitation, Friday, April 21, 4 to 8 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton.
Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, with praying of the rosary at 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Burial immediately following at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Kirkwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kaye’s name to:
• Annie’s Hope — The Center for Grieving Kids: In honor of Kaye’s commitment to others and her strength and selflessness in the face of tragedy.
• World Bird Sanctuary: In honor of Kaye’s dedication to her children and supporting their passions.
• St. Gerard Majella Parish: In honor of Kaye’s love for community and her faith as a servant of Jesus Christ.