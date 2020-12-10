Smith, Kay Ellin (Kremer) of Town and Country, Missouri, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. Kay was born on Feb. 21, 1946, in Madison, Wisconsin, to John M. Kremer and Wilma (“Heidi”) Heidenway Kremer. She graduated from Madison West High School in 1964 and the University of Wisconsin in 1968. Later in life, she graduated from Saint Louis University’s Accelerated Nursing Program and earned her master of education degree from Washington University in St. Louis.
Kay is survived by: her daughter Amy Holthaus; her sons Jeffrey and Eric (“Tad”); her sister Diane Jenkins (Bob); and brother John Kremer (Sandi Ophus). She was a loving “Oma” to her grandchildren Parker and Addison Holthaus. Kay spent many fond years with her companion Jay Soest. She enjoyed spending time with her relatives and many friends.
Kay loved gardening, hiking, sewing, square dancing, going to the theater and traveling. She dedicated her life to the care of her children and grandchildren. She was active with Kappa Alpha Theta sorority in college and as an alumnus. Kay had a wicked sense of humor and was known to use four-letter words.
Due to the current environment, a celebration of Kay’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions via her tribute page on the Alzheimer’s Association website (www.alz.org) are appreciated.