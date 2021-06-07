It’s no surprise that outdoor recreation has seen a big boost because of the pandemic. As the number of bikers and hikers on trails has continued to increase, safety experts are telling trail users to be aware and exercise caution to enjoy trail activities.
Kathy Schrenk of Kirkwood, who writes books for hikers and bikers, puts an emphasis on safety first. In fact, “Safety First” is a section title in her new book, “Katy Trail: A Guided Tour Through History.”
“Before I wrote about all the fun there is to bike on the Katy Trail, I wanted to point out essential safety tips,” said Schrenk.
First up — a good bicycle helmet.
“My personal feeling is that 90% of safe biking is wearing a good helmet, and I would venture to say that 90% of serious bike accidents are because someone was not wearing a helmet,” she said.
“I also am very big on sunscreen and a visor or hat,” added Schrenk. “I know too many people fighting skin cancer and some who have lost the fight. On the trail, the sun can be brutal.”
Schrenk also emphasized having a flat tire repair kit if a cyclist is taking a lengthy trail ride. The trail isn’t asphalt and it’s not always smooth. A flat tire on an isolated section of trail with nightfall near can be scary.
Also, having a cell phone along is important in case of a blowout or a medical emergency. But there are parts of the trail where cell phone service isn’t reliable, so it’s important to advise friends or a spouse of bike route plans. Schrenk said it’s also a good idea to monitor the website katytrail.org to keep track of trail closures due to flooding, rock slides or fallen trees.
Bring lots of water and energy bars when planning a long ride. Even in winter, hydration can be just as important as in summer. Don’t forget to drink regularly, even when not sweating.
Schrenk also suggests wearing brightly-colored clothing, especially given that a trail user was recently shot accidentally by a hunter. The runner who was shot on the Lewis and Clark Trail near Weldon Spring was hit by a shotgun blast on May 8. The hunter said he was attempting to shoot a turkey. State conservation officials said the hunter was too close to the trail.
“I always advise wearing bright color clothing when biking and hiking for visibility,” Schrenk said. “I guess we can say that is especially true during a hunting season.”
She said while the incident was probably a freak accident, it underlines the importance of wearing highly-visible clothing while on the trail. Also, brighter clothes offer better protection against damaging UV rays from the sun.
Schrenk, a mother of three, is an avid hiker and biker determined to instill a love of nature and safe outdoor adventures in kids. She has lived in Chicago and northern Illinois, the San Francisco Bay area, and now Missouri in Kirkwood.
“I was pleasantly surprised to find the beautiful trails here and support for them,” said Schrenk. “I’ve ridden the entire Katy Trail twice, and it has so much to to offer with the bluffs and streams and rivers.
“California is where I really got into cycling,” she added. “I will say vehicle drivers are much more aware and pay more attention to bicyclists’ safety there. Also, the cycling community is more established. But it is really growing here.”
237-Mile Katy Trail
Schrenk’s book will no doubt add another boost to the cycling community in Missouri. A trip on the Katy Trail can be a pleasurable experience with attention to safety needs and logistics, and Schrenk’s trail guide is now available to help with those safety and logistics.
The book offers nine separate, detailed rides. St. Louis residents are likely to be more interested in the rides in the eastern half of the state. Nevertheless, there is much to offer in her Clinton to Sedalia route of 35.5 miles, and the longer Sedalia to McBaine route of nearly 60 miles.
“Sedalia has a Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival, a museum of contemporary art, the state fairgrounds and State Fair Community College — things worth stopping for,” said Schrenk. “There’s an Amtrak station and hauling my bike on the train to that station is in my plans.”
Schrenk said she may have to agree with those who contend the trail is prettiest from Rocheport south to the legendary McBaine Burr Oak tree at mile marker 171. In the fall, there’s an explosion of color on bluff trees to the left and Missouri River shore on the right.
“That Burr Oak is 350 years old and is tied for the largest in the country,” said Schrenk. “I’ve stopped there to pay homage. It was big enough for Lewis and Clark to take note of it more than 200 years ago.”
After traveling from McBaine to McKittrick and viewing the state capitol, and continuing on from McKittrick to Augusta, bicyclists will find themselves deep in wine country with plenty of stops to imbibe prime vino.
Before getting to the Augusta area, however, there are stops at Treloar and the Peers Store. Dan Burkhardt of Magnificent Missouri has spearheaded an effort to repopulate this area with native trees. He’s written an informative forward for Schrenk’s book.
“Ride 9 in the book is a winery ramble,” explained Schrenk. “There are steep grades up to some of the wineries. It’s well worth the push for the gorgeous views, sprawling patios and the wine tasting rooms.”
St. Charles has the most to offer on the trail in terms of restaurants and entertainment, according to Schrenk. The final stretch of the old MKT railroad line, which is now trail, gets a cyclist to Machens and the Mississippi River area.
“I know some people think this last stretch is boring, but I don’t,” she said. “The Katy has things to surprise you all along its length. I was astounded by a blooming lily pond when I was last on this stretch. It took my breath away.”
Book Events
Schrenk will be available to talk about her book at the following events:
• Bike Stop Cafe in St. Charles, June 12
• Kirkwood Public Library, June 16
• Peers Store, June 19
• Jefferson City Library, June 21
• Subterranean Books in the Delmar Loop, June 24