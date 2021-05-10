Janet McAfee Real Estate Agent Katie Curran loves to help people hunt for their perfect home.
“I live and thrive for ‘The Hunt,’” said Curran, who started her business in 1997. “I am determined to find the best house in the best location for my clients. My buyers and sellers benefit from a ‘concierge-like service that I provide throughout the process.”
She said buyers are “very savvy, have a pulse on the market and an agent better be 10 steps ahead at all times.”
She added that buyers are also very particular and want the house that has been meticulously maintained with a clean palette.
“I continually shout this out on social media: ‘Maintain your home so you can enjoy it now and you are always ready for the market.’”
Curran comes highly recommended from clients who have worked with her to buy or sell a home.
“Katie was our agent for our home in Warson Woods,” said client Susan Ford. “She was 100% there for us and proactively strategizing how best to get our house on the market, and most importantly, to sell it! She is extremely detailed, and thinks of everything you don’t. Katie is timely with call backs, texts and streamlines the process. She is very good at working with buyer’s agents to bring the best opportunity for the seller. I highly recommend Katie for any buyer or seller.”
Many others echoed that sentiment, and recommend Curran.
“I am surprised to find myself writing a review for the seller’s agent for a house we purchased! We were so impressed with Katie’s integrity, tenacity and attention to detail that we wanted to share our experience. She was very creative and worked hard to generate demand for the house she was selling... a little too much as we ended up paying over-ask since she drummed up so much interest! Her heart was in ensuring her clients’ best interests while being extremely responsive to questions we had (even though she didn’t represent us, as we were buying the house from her client). She shows great attention to the details enabling the transaction to get done. We will recommend Katie Curran to anyone buying or selling a house. You truly won’t find someone more dedicated to your needs.”
