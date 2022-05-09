Just as Apple revolutionized the cell phone industry, Compass state-of-the-art technology has revitalized the real estate industry, especially in St. Louis, where Katie Dooley Curran is proud to be a Founding Member of Compass Realty Group St Louis.
“Joining Compass in June 2021 has forever changed me as a 25-plus year agent. Compass technology is beyond progressive and has ignited me in every way,” she said.
Since 1997, Webster Groves native Dooley Curran has been guiding buyers & sellers through the changing real estate market. Now residing in Glendale, she lives and breathes Webster/Kirkwood and knows all of St. Louis well.
“This market has been robust for over two years now. I definitely guide my buyers to not go crazy with their offers,” said Dooley Curran. “I am very protective. I don’t want them overpaying. I also make sure my sellers price their homes according to the comps and allow the market to set the price.”
Dooley Curran works with both buyers and sellers, giving her an all-encompassing understanding of the market. She prides herself in finding the perfect home for her clients. Her positive but highly-critical approach helps sellers prepare and stage homes, and create a fantasy for buyers.
“Being proactive in life and especially in real estate is the key to avoiding problems. I am a huge fan of the Seller’s Disclosure,” said Dooley Curran. “I have my sellers walk room by room to make sure they are transparent about every inch of the house. I also have them perform some of the inspections upfront in order to create more confidence for the buyer. It’s best for the seller to be very clear if they are not wanting to repair a known defect. This alleviates a lot of headaches during building inspection.”
Visit compass.com to learn more about Dooley Curran and Compass Realty Group’s exclusive listings and helpful services offered, including Private Exclusive. Compass’ Private Exclusive program allows you to control what information is shared about you and your most personal asset - your home - while still getting exposure to over 26,000 top agents across the country. Katie can also personally connect you to a Compass Colleague anywhere in the country for you next home.
8112 Maryland Ave. Suite 400 • Clayton • 314-347-1658