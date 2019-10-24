Dickerhoff, Kathryn M. Hall, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George W. Hall and the late Leroy Dickerhoff; dear mother of Cheryl (Claude) Provance, Kathleen Foley and the late Raymond W. Hall; dear grandmother of four, great-grandmother of nine, great-great- grandmother of one. Donations may be given to Cardinals Care at: www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/donate-to-cardinals-care.
Visitation Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m., with funeral at 3 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Missouri.