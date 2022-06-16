Arns, Kathleen Ann (nee Hubbard), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was the loving mother of Riley and Griffin Arns; the beloved daughter of Walter (Diane) Hubbard and the late Robin (Don) Grace; dear sister of Bob Hubbard, Jim (Amy) Hubbard, and Kelly Schmidt; fun-loving cousin to her generation; and amazing aunt to her many nieces and nephews of the next.
Kathleen’s life and love touched so many within a vast network of family and friends. She will forever be known for her support of others and the deep love she held for her sons. Her laughter will be missed but her light will shine on in all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 9 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 4 to 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. A GoFundMe account has been established to benefit Kathleen’s sons.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Riley and Griffin Arns Benefit Fund at gofund.me/a64703d1.